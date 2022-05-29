ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.3% Upside

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. found using ticker (ZTO) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41.43 and 29.95 calculating the average target price we see 36.2. Now with the previous closing price of 24.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.3%. The 50 day MA is 25.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.36. The company has a market cap of $20,057m. Visit the company website at: https://www.zto.com

The potential market cap would be $29,336m based on the market concensus.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.