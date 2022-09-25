ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.1% Upside

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. with ticker code (ZTO) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42.11 and 30.71 with a mean TP of 36. Now with the previous closing price of 24.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 46.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,126m. Visit the company website at: https://www.zto.com

The potential market cap would be $29,405m based on the market concensus.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.