ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. found using ticker (ZTO) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 41.46 and 30.95 calculating the mean target price we have 36.09. Now with the previous closing price of 26.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.99 and the 200 day MA is 27.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,507m. Visit the company website at: https://www.zto.com

The potential market cap would be $29,146m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.