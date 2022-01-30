ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.0% Upside

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. found using ticker (ZTO) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47.89 and 27.94 with a mean TP of 37.51. With the stocks previous close at 27.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 34.0%. The day 50 moving average is 29.5 and the 200 day moving average is 29.79. The market cap for the company is $23,235m. Company Website: https://www.zto.com

The potential market cap would be $31,138m based on the market concensus.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.