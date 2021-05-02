ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.6% Upside

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. with ticker code (ZTO) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48.01 and 26.01 with a mean TP of 35.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.6%. The day 50 moving average is 32.49 and the 200 day MA is 30.91. The company has a market cap of $26,314m. Visit the company website at: http://www.zto.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.