ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. found using ticker (ZTO) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48.05 and 25.03 calculating the mean target price we have 34.9. Now with the previous closing price of 31.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.87. The company has a market cap of $26,218m. Company Website: http://www.zto.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.