ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. with ticker code (ZTO) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47.87 and 24.93 with a mean TP of 34.55. With the stocks previous close at 31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.71 and the 200 day moving average is 30.02. The market cap for the company is $25,736m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.zto.com

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.