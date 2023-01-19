Zotefoams expects to report full year revenue growth of 26%, ahead of market expectations

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF), a world leader in cellular materials technology, has provided a trading update for the Group’s financial year ended 31 December 2022 (unaudited).

The strong trading performance reported in the Group’s update of 15 December 2022 continued through to the end of the year and, as a result, the Group expects to report full year revenue growth of 26%, to £127.4m (2021: £100.8m), which is ahead of current market expectations.

Full year trends for the specific Group’s business units were as follows:

• 29% growth in High Performance Product (HPP) sales to £54.5m (2021: £42.3m): – Footwear sales grew by 25%, with continued momentum from new products and projects, representing approximately 33% of Group revenue – ZOTEK® fluoropolymer foam revenue increased by 48%, principally benefitting from the continued recovery of the aviation market – T-FIT® technical insulation sales grew 48%, overcoming continued COVID-related challenges in our manufacturing facility in China • 25% growth in AZOTE® polyolefin sales to £70.1m (2021: £56.2m): – Good performance from all regions with pricing actions recovering input cost inflation – Volume in line with the previous year, with increases experienced in most major geographical markets offsetting a 5% decline in continental Europe, primarily due to lower demand from the automotive segment • 23% growth in MuCell Extrusion (MEL) sales to £2.8m (2021: £2.3m), with increasing interest in the Group’s technology for polymer reduction. Development of the mono-material ReZorce® packaging is progressing well and is currently a significant focus of the team.

Profit before tax for the year is now expected to be not less than £12.0m (2021: £7.0m), which is ahead of current market expectations and represents a year-on-year increase of over 70%. This record profit figure is net of the segment loss in the MEL Business Unit increasing to £1.9m (2021: £0.7m), which reflects the continued investment in the development of ReZorce packaging technology.

The Group demonstrated strong cash generation, with the year-end leverage multiple (net debt to EBITDA) expected to reduce to approximately 1.16x (2021: 2.06x).

Notice of results

The Company expects to publish its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on Tuesday 21 March 2023.