Zosano Pharma Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.7% Upside

Zosano Pharma Corporation found using ticker (ZSAN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.83. With the stocks previous close at 0.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 94.7%. The 50 day MA is 0.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $94m. Company Website: http://www.zosanopharma.com

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.