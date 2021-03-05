Zosano Pharma Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.4% Upside

Zosano Pharma Corporation found using ticker (ZSAN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 1.83. With the stocks previous close at 1.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.25 and the 200 day moving average is 0.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $125m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.zosanopharma.com

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.