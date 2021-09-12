Twitter
Zoetis Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Zoetis Inc. found using ticker (ZTS) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 240 and 184 with a mean TP of 225. Now with the previous closing price of 206.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day MA is 204.25 and the 200 day moving average is 180.21. The company has a market cap of $98,106m. Company Website: http://www.zoetis.com

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites that include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products, which comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company offers portable blood and urine analysis systems, and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits, blood glucose monitors, and laboratory services; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision livestock farming. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

