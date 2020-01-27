Zions Bancorporation N.A. – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Zions Bancorporation N.A. found using ticker (ZION) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 62 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 54.5. With the stocks previous close at 47.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.79 and the 200 day moving average is 46.42. The market cap for the company is $7,697m. Company Website: http://www.zionsbancorporation.com

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. It also offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; corporate trust services for municipalities; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 433 branches. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.