Zinc Media delivers outstanding margins and growing pipeline (VIDEO)

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN) CEO Mark Browning joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss results for the year ended 31st December 2021.

Mark talks us through the highlights, a number of significant programme successes during the year, how the Group has continued to diversify its revenue base and what investors can expect from Zinc over the next 12 months.

Zinc Media Group are an award-winning, critically-acclaimed television and content creation company producing award-winning programmes for broadcasters, global networks and VOD platforms.

