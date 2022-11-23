Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Zinc Media CEO says “…in the best position and we are set well for next year” (VIDEO)

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) CEO Mark Browning joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a trading update year ending 31 December 2022.

Mark talks us through highlights from the trading update, explains what has driven the increase in revenue, progress on the acquisition of ‘The Edge’, runs us through the latest TV commissions and what they mean for Zinc Media Group and how well the company is positioned for a strong start to 2023.

Zinc Media Group are an award-winning, critically-acclaimed TV and content creation company, producing award-winning programmes for broadcasters, global networks and VOD platforms.

You might also enjoy reading  Zinc Media expect to deliver revenue ahead of market expectations

    Share this interview

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    WhatsApp
    Zinc Media CEO says “…in the best position and we are set well for next year” (VIDEO)

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Ask your questions

    Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

    I have questions

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.