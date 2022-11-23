Zinc Media CEO says “…in the best position and we are set well for next year” (VIDEO)

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) CEO Mark Browning joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss a trading update year ending 31 December 2022.

Mark talks us through highlights from the trading update, explains what has driven the increase in revenue, progress on the acquisition of ‘The Edge’, runs us through the latest TV commissions and what they mean for Zinc Media Group and how well the company is positioned for a strong start to 2023.

Zinc Media Group are an award-winning, critically-acclaimed TV and content creation company, producing award-winning programmes for broadcasters, global networks and VOD platforms.