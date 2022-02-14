Zimmer Biomet Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.7% Upside

Zimmer Biomet Holdings found using ticker (ZBH) now have 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 197 and 122 with the average target price sitting at 163.5. Now with the previous closing price of 118.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 37.7%. The day 50 moving average is 124.1 while the 200 day moving average is 145.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,277m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.zimmerbiomet.com

The potential market cap would be $33,420m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products, as well as surgical, bone cement, and office-based technology products. The company’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.