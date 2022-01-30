Zimmer Biomet Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.9% Upside

Zimmer Biomet Holdings found using ticker (ZBH) have now 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 197 and 122 calculating the mean target price we have 163.5. With the stocks previous close at 121.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.9%. The 50 day MA is 125.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 147.8. The market cap for the company is $25,255m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.zimmerbiomet.com

The potential market cap would be $34,058m based on the market concensus.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products, as well as surgical, bone cement, and office-based technology products. The company’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.