Zimmer Biomet Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

Zimmer Biomet Holdings with ticker code (ZBH) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 145 and 100 calculating the average target price we see 128.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 125.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.1%. The day 50 moving average is 123.36 and the 200 day MA is 115.21. The market cap for the company is $26,416m. Visit the company website at: https://www.zimmerbiomet.com

The potential market cap would be $26,970m based on the market concensus.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest toss facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products, as well as robotic, surgical and bone cement products. The company’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

