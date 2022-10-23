Zimmer Biomet Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Zimmer Biomet Holdings with ticker code (ZBH) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 95 with a mean TP of 124.05. With the stocks previous close at 106.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 110.09 and the 200 day MA is 115.52. The company has a market cap of $22,912m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.zimmerbiomet.com

The potential market cap would be $26,730m based on the market concensus.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest toss facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products, as well as robotic, surgical and bone cement products. The company’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.