Zimmer Biomet Holdings found using ticker (ZBH) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 145 and 95 and has a mean target at 125.38. Now with the previous closing price of 109.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day MA is 110.64 and the 200 day moving average is 115.95. The market cap for the company is $22,432m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.zimmerbiomet.com

The potential market cap would be $25,701m based on the market concensus.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest toss facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products, as well as robotic, surgical and bone cement products. The company’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.