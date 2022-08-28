Zimmer Biomet Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Zimmer Biomet Holdings with ticker code (ZBH) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 114 calculating the mean target price we have 127. With the stocks previous close at 111.94 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 108.94 while the 200 day moving average is 118.19. The company has a market cap of $22,558m. Find out more information at: https://www.zimmerbiomet.com

The potential market cap would be $25,593m based on the market concensus.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest toss facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products, as well as robotic, surgical and bone cement products. The company’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.