Zillow Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -42.3% Downside

Zillow Group, Inc. with ticker code (Z) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 35 and has a mean target at 37.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65 this would indicate that there is a downside of -42.3%. The 50 day MA is 49.62 and the 200 day moving average is 39.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,527m. Find out more information at: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

