Zillow Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -13.5% Downside

Zillow Group, Inc. found using ticker (Z) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 41.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.15 this indicates there is a potential downside of -13.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.42 and the 200 day moving average is 39. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,029m. Visit the company website at: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.