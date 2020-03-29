Zillow Group – Consenus Indicates Potential -5.6% Downside

Zillow Group with ticker code (Z) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 57 and 20 with a mean TP of 38.5. With the stocks previous close at 40.78 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.6%. The day 50 moving average is 46.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,812m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company’s platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East; and business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow Group was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

