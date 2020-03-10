Zillow Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.4% Upside

Zillow Group found using ticker (ZG) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 35 and has a mean target at 61.59. With the stocks previous close at 45.15 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.4%. The 50 day MA is 51.73 while the 200 day moving average is 40.43. The market cap for the company is $8,724m. Company Website: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group operates a portfolio of real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); and Mortgages. Its brands allow its customers to buy, sell, rent, and finance residential real estate. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands comprise Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services to home builders, mortgage lenders, and other mortgage professionals; mortgage financing; and advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

