Zillow Group – Consenus Indicates Potential -31.2% Downside

Zillow Group with ticker code (Z) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 35 with a mean TP of 37.5. Now with the previous closing price of 54.47 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -31.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 48.6 and the 200 day moving average is 39.22. The company has a market cap of $13,228m. Find out more information at: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

