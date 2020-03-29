Zillow Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Zillow Group with ticker code (ZG) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 47.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.69 and the 200 day moving average is 40.38. The market cap for the company is $7,799m. Find out more information at: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company’s platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East; and business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow Group was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

