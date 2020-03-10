Zillow Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.3% Upside

Zillow Group found using ticker (Z) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 57 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.3%. The day 50 moving average is 51.68 while the 200 day moving average is 40.6. The company has a market cap of $8,738m. Find out more information at: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group operates a portfolio of real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); and Mortgages. Its brands allow its customers to buy, sell, rent, and finance residential real estate. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands comprise Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services to home builders, mortgage lenders, and other mortgage professionals; mortgage financing; and advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

