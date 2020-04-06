Zillow Group – Consenus Indicates Potential -15.4% Downside

Zillow Group found using ticker (Z) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 31 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 25.5. Now with the previous closing price of 30.13 this would imply there is a potential downside of -15.4%. The day 50 moving average is 43.35 and the 200 day MA is 40.73. The market cap for the company is $6,255m. Company Website: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company’s platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East; and business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow Group was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

