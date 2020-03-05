Zillow Group – Consenus Indicates Potential -13.6% Downside

Zillow Group found using ticker (Z) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 46. With the stocks previous close at 53.21 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -13.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.56 while the 200 day moving average is 40.27. The market cap for the company is $11,373m. Company Website: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn