Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.5% Upside

Zillow Group with ticker code (ZG) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 217 and 100 with a mean TP of 163.4. With the stocks previous close at 88.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 84.5%. The 50 day MA is 94.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 114.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,457m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company’s mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.