Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.8% Upside

Zillow Group with ticker code (Z) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 217 and 115 and has a mean target at 162.8. With the stocks previous close at 94.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 72.8%. The day 50 moving average is 95.84 and the 200 day moving average is 114.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,969m. Visit the company website at: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company’s mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.