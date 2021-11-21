Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Zillow Group found using ticker (Z) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 50 and has a mean target at 93.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.8%. The day 50 moving average is 84.67 and the 200 day MA is 113.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,316m. Find out more information at: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company’s mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Zillow Group - Consensus Indicates Potential 44.3% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

DirectorsTalk Interviews

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.