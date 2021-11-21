Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.8% Upside

Zillow Group found using ticker (Z) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 50 and has a mean target at 93.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.8%. The day 50 moving average is 84.67 and the 200 day MA is 113.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $14,316m. Find out more information at: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company’s mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.