Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.9% Upside

Zillow Group found using ticker (ZG) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 130 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 91.06. Now with the previous closing price of 57.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 58.9%. The 50 day MA is 84.98 and the 200 day MA is 115.6. The company has a market cap of $14,316m. Visit the company website at: http://www.zillowgroup.com

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company’s mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.