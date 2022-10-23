Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Zillow Group found using ticker (Z) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 43.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 53.6%. The day 50 moving average is 32.44 and the 200 day moving average is 41.49. The market cap for the company is $7,069m. Visit the company website at: https://www.zillowgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $10,860m based on the market concensus.

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

