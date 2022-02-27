Twitter
Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Zillow Group with ticker code (ZG) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 115 and 47 with a mean TP of 73.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.42 while the 200 day moving average is 85.38. The market cap for the company is $14,497m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.zillowgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $18,578m based on the market concensus.

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

