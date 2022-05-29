Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

Zillow Group with ticker code (ZG) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 78 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 48.3. With the stocks previous close at 38.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day MA is 44.01 while the 200 day moving average is 63.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,932m. Company Website: https://www.zillowgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $12,508m based on the market concensus.

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.