Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Zillow Group with ticker code (ZG) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 52 and 22 and has a mean target at 36.55. With the stocks previous close at 32.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.87. The market cap for the company is $7,710m. Visit the company website at: https://www.zillowgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $8,692m based on the market concensus.

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.