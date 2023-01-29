Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.0% Downside

Zillow Group with ticker code (ZG) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 52 and 24 and has a mean target at 39.07. With the stocks previous close at 42.47 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.57 while the 200 day moving average is 35.61. The company has a market cap of $10,509m. Company Website: https://www.zillowgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $9,667m based on the market concensus.

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.