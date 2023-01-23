Zillow Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.0% Downside

Zillow Group found using ticker (ZG) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 52 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 38.79. Now with the previous closing price of 40.83 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.79 while the 200 day moving average is 35.74. The company has a market cap of $10,187m. Find out more information at: https://www.zillowgroup.com

The potential market cap would be $9,678m based on the market concensus.

Zillow Group, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.