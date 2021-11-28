Zendesk – Consensus Indicates Potential 54.7% Upside

Zendesk found using ticker (ZEN) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 193 and 110 calculating the mean target price we have 145.67. With the stocks previous close at 94.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 54.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 112.75 and the 200 day MA is 130.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,396m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.zendesk.com

Zendesk, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed experiences on the Web and mobile applications; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.