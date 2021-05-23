Zendesk – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.9% Upside

Zendesk with ticker code (ZEN) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 135 with a mean TP of 182.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 136.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 142.19 and the 200 day moving average is 139.91. The company has a market cap of $16,060m. Visit the company website at: http://www.zendesk.com

Zendesk, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Embeddables, which allow developers to embed experiences on the Web and mobile applications; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.