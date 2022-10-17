Follow us on:

Zendesk – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Zendesk found using ticker (ZEN) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 160 and 77.5 with the average target price sitting at 92.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.49 and the 200 day MA is 93.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,420m. Find out more information at: https://www.zendesk.com

The potential market cap would be $11,345m based on the market concensus.

Zendesk, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

