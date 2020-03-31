Zebra Technologies Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

Zebra Technologies Corporation found using ticker (ZBRA) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 295 and 202 calculating the average target price we see 245. Now with the previous closing price of 184.57 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 207.18 and the 200 moving average now moves to 227.73. The market cap for the company is $10,173m. Visit the company website at: http://www.zebra.com

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. It designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products that capture and move data, including mobile computers, barcode scanners and imagers, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and wristbands; and software utilities and applications. The company also designs, integrates, markets, and sells rugged tablets. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance, technical support, and repair, as well as managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. The company serves retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, warehouse and distribution, energy and utilities, government, and education enterprises. It sells its products, solutions, and services through distributors, value added resellers, independent software vendors, direct marketers, and original equipment manufacturers. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn