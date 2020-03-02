Zebra Technologies Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Zebra Technologies Corporation found using ticker (ZBRA) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 310 and 217 and has a mean target at 274. Now with the previous closing price of 210.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 242.35 and the 200 day moving average is 229.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,549m. Company Website: http://www.zebra.com

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and wristbands; and software utilities and applications. The company also designs, integrates, markets, and sells rugged tablets. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance, technical support, and repair, as well as managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. The company serves retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, health care, hospitality, warehouse and distribution, energy and utilities, government, and education enterprises. It sells its products, solutions, and services through distributors, value added resellers, independent software vendors, direct marketers, and original equipment manufacturers. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

