Zebra Technologies Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Zebra Technologies Corporation found using ticker (ZBRA) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 280 and 202 and has a mean target at 235.71. With the stocks previous close at 191.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 198.14 and the 200 day MA is 226.93. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,208m. Company Website: http://www.zebra.com

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. It designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products that capture and move data, including mobile computers, barcode scanners and imagers, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and wristbands; and software utilities and applications. The company also designs, integrates, markets, and sells rugged tablets. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance, technical support, and repair, as well as managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. The company serves retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, warehouse and distribution, energy and utilities, government, and education enterprises. It sells its products, solutions, and services through distributors, value added resellers, independent software vendors, direct marketers, and original equipment manufacturers. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn