Zebra Technologies Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Zebra Technologies Corporation with ticker code (ZBRA) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 305 and 217 calculating the average target price we see 273.29. With the stocks previous close at 242.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 247.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 229.24. The market cap for the company is $13,076m. Company Website: http://www.zebra.com

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and wristbands; and software utilities and applications. The company also designs, integrates, markets, and sells rugged tablets. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance, technical support, and repair, as well as managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. The company serves retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, health care, hospitality, warehouse and distribution, energy and utilities, government, and education enterprises. It sells its products, solutions, and services through distributors, value added resellers, independent software vendors, direct marketers, and original equipment manufacturers. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

