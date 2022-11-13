Yum! Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Yum! Brands with ticker code (YUM) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 149 and 120 calculating the average target price we see 133.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 124.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 113.33 while the 200 day moving average is 116.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $34,741m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.yum.com

The potential market cap would be $37,254m based on the market concensus.

YUM! Brands, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 26,934 KFC units; 18,381 Pizza Hut units; 7,791 Taco Bell units; and 318 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 157 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants and changed its name to YUM! Brands in May 2002. YUM! Brands was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.