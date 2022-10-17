Yum! Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.6% Upside

Yum! Brands found using ticker (YUM) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 148 and 118 calculating the mean target price we have 133.38. Now with the previous closing price of 109.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.6%. The day 50 moving average is 113.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 118.21. The company has a market cap of $30,381m. Visit the company website at: https://www.yum.com

The potential market cap would be $36,945m based on the market concensus.

YUM! Brands, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 26,934 KFC units; 18,381 Pizza Hut units; 7,791 Taco Bell units; and 318 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 157 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants and changed its name to YUM! Brands in May 2002. YUM! Brands was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.