Yum! Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Yum! Brands with ticker code (YUM) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 157 and 120 with a mean TP of 141.01. With the stocks previous close at 125.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 129.72 while the 200 day moving average is 125.3. The market cap for the company is $36,721m. Visit the company website at: https://www.yum.com

The potential market cap would be $41,308m based on the market concensus.

YUM! Brands, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2020, it had 25,000 KFC units; 17,639 Pizza Hut units; 7,427 Taco Bell units; and 287 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 150 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants and changed its name to YUM! Brands in May 2002. YUM! Brands was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

