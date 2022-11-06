Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Yum! Brands – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Yum! Brands with ticker code (YUM) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 149 and 120 with the average target price sitting at 133.11. With the stocks previous close at 119.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 112.26 and the 200 day MA is 116.85. The market cap for the company is $34,586m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.yum.com

The potential market cap would be $38,525m based on the market concensus.

YUM! Brands, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 26,934 KFC units; 18,381 Pizza Hut units; 7,791 Taco Bell units; and 318 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 157 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants and changed its name to YUM! Brands in May 2002. YUM! Brands was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

